Midwich set to prosper from growing audio visual market

It was hit by the closing of events during the pandemic, but remote work and learning should be a boon for future growth.
September 7, 2021
  • Brought back its dividend
  • Improved its gross margin after falling last year

Midwich (MIDW) is a company that sells audio visual (AV) products, so one might think that Covid-19 was terrible for its business given that live music events were put on ice. Though this wasn’t helpful, its two largest end user markets are education and corporates, both of which held up well in the past 18 months. In fact, hybrid working could even be a boon for the AV market, with many offices needing new cameras and screens to accommodate their home workers in morning meetings.

