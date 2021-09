First time hitting £3bn revenue in a 6-month period

Adapting well to the pandemic

Computacenter (CCC) had a strong 2020, with the remote working trend aiding margins and reliable public sector clients filling the gap left by struggling corporates. The 2021 interim results show few signs of the robust performance from last year abating. Compared to the same period in 2020, revenue was up 29 per cent to £3.2bn and adjusted profit before tax soared 59 per cent to £119m.