Abcam in-house focus reflected in rising margins

Progress in building in-house product development

Laboratories reopening after widespread disruption

Investors might be wary of companies selling into the life sciences market which purport to be in “the development phase”. Sometimes that’s just shorthand for no revenues, no cashflows. No such worries over at Abcam (ABC), a dual-listed supplier of protein research tools employed across a diverse range of clinical fields. The Cambridge-based group delivered an 18 per cent top-line increase at constant currencies (CC), while generating a 9 per cent improvement in adjusted full-year cash profits to £71.9m.