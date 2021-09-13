/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Abcam in-house focus reflected in rising margins

The supplier of protein research tools revealed a sizeable US transaction post period-end
Abcam in-house focus reflected in rising margins
September 13, 2021

 

  • Progress in building in-house product development
  • Laboratories reopening after widespread disruption

Investors might be wary of companies selling into the life sciences market which purport to be in “the development phase”. Sometimes that’s just shorthand for no revenues, no cashflows. No such worries over at Abcam (ABC), a dual-listed supplier of protein research tools employed across a diverse range of clinical fields. The Cambridge-based group delivered an 18 per cent top-line increase at constant currencies (CC), while generating a 9 per cent improvement in adjusted full-year cash profits to £71.9m.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data