Accesso enjoys e-commerce rebound

Key Ebitda metric outperforms expectations Group revenue more than doubles

Aim-listed Accesso Technology Group (ACSO) has recorded robust revenue and profit margin figures in its interim results to 30 June. After a disappointing 2020, when the group was forced to focus on operational resilience and cost-savings rather than growth due to the impact of the pandemic on the business, it appears as if the tide has turned.

The group, which provides software centred around virtual queuing and ticketing, enjoyed an operating profit margin of over 3 per cent compared to both an interim and full-year loss for 2020. Ebitda, a key group metric, exceeded analyst expectations as a record $9.8m (£7.2m) was recorded after a negative $10.4m last year.