Pendragon navigates a more profitable route

• New and used car sales bolstered by improved market • Cull of unprofitable sites and US market exit brings down costs

Car dealership group Pendragon (PDG) appears to be heading in the right direction after embarking on a sharp turnaround last year when the business looked hopelessly lost.

After walking away from merger talks with Lookers (LOOK), the Nottingham-based company began culling loss-making sites in the UK and changed its operating model, laying off about 1,800 staff in an attempt to reduce overheads. It also put the remainder of its US dealership assets on the block.