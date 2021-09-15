/
Tapering could mean 'short-term' hit to portfolios

Financial services and energy shares benefit as equity markets price in expected Federal Reserve tapering, while tech shares could take a hit
September 15, 2021
  • Tapering could hit stocks but UBS says strong underlying earnings offer support to share prices
  • European Central Bank has just announced a reduction in quantitative easing programme

The slow withdrawal of the massive central bank quantitative easing programmes has begun, with the European Central Bank announcing a "recalibration" of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme this month, while expectations rise that the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England will soon start closing the cheque books as well.  

Central banks globally have helped whip up this equities bull market, where the S&P 500 hit another all-time high at the end of August, leading to the conclusion that the slow withdrawal of these quantitative easing policies could pull the rug out from under equity-heavy portfolios. 

