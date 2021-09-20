/
Finsbury Food rebounds

Profits have soared and the dividend has been reinstated at Finsbury Food, but uncertainty lies ahead
September 20, 2021

 

  • Revenues approach pre-pandemic levels
  • Management flag economic headwinds

As a business that deals in a currency of cakes and bread, Finsbury Food (FIF) has been unfortunate with changing economic realities. A temporary decline in the 'out-of-home eating' foodservice sector, weak consumer confidence, and the consumer trend towards healthy eating or “wellness” have all had an impact. Despite this, the group’s 2021 full-year results represent solid progress: the Aim-listed speciality baking group recorded growth across key metrics and announced a 2.4p dividend per share for the year after no pay-out for 2020. 

