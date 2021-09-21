/
economics

Consumers versus dividends

The dividend yield points to mediocre returns on equities, but consumer spending is sending a more bullish message.
September 21, 2021
Which message do you believe – that from equity valuations or that from consumers? This matters for where you think the market is heading?

Valuations are sending a worrying message. At just over 3.1 per cent, the yield on the All-Share index is a little below its 25-year average (of 3.3 per cent). If history is any guide, this points to poor returns on equities over the next three years – albeit probably inflation-beating ones.

