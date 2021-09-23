FCA determined to bring listing regime 'out of 1980s'

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has indicated that significant changes could soon be made to the UK listing regime, the rules that govern admission to listing on the London Stock Exchange. Clare Cole, director of market oversight at the regulator, outlined her thoughts at City & Financial’s virtual ‘Modernisation of the Listing Regime’ summit earlier this month.

Cole said the current listing regime was "stuck in 1984" and highlighted how Covid-19 had shown quick and "agile" changes could be made to keep up with the times. She spoke positively of the UK Listing Review, chaired by Lord Hill, which contains key recommendations such as bringing dual-class shares to the premium segment of the exchange.

Significantly, Cole noted that rules around significant transactions, related parties and controlling shareholders could be “removed or enhanced”.