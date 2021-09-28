/
Next Fifteen flags potential margin squeeze

It is has boosted its adjusted margins through the growth of its high-margin customer delivery business.
September 28, 2021
  • Statutory operating profit of £14.9m, up from a small loss
  • Acquisition of shopper media group

In the last few decades marketing has shifted from charismatic artists selling emotive TV commercials to data analysts providing insights into customers’ online behaviours. Data driven marketing consultant Next Fifteen Communications (NFC) identified this trend years ago and has managed to produce robust results during a pandemic when many companies have been cutting traditional advertising spend. With people forced online in the past 18 months, digital first agencies are in high demand.

