You're a retail investor with a £5,000 stake in a £500m company. The year is 2016 and today is results day. Want to ask the chief executive a question? Good luck. Better hope management covers it in their presentation, assuming you’ve managed to get the details of the webcast or call.

It’s a very different story now. You can log on to a platform in the afternoon and put your question directly to the chief executive or finance director. There are still barriers – some platforms allow the company to select the queries they want to answer, while others allow shareholders to vote on what they want answered – but this is a very different level of engagement to the annual general meeting (AGM) or occasional correspondence with an investor relations person.

And it could be here to stay, thanks to the changes brought on by the pandemic and the investment boom. Some industry-watchers even say this shift could help solve the dilemma of UK investors unable to vote their shares held through the nominee system.