Pricing power leaders

Supply bottlenecks, labour shortages and energy crises are squeezing company margins. Businesses that use lots of energy or raw materials have been among the hardest hit, but in the UK, the combined effects of the pandemic, Brexit and furlough has cast a shadow over earnings everywhere.

One solution to this array of operating headaches is to raise prices. The issue for investors is that not all companies are able to do this and spotting those that can isn’t always straightforward.

Legendary investor Warren Buffett described pricing power as “the single most important decision in evaluating a business”. This statement is true in normal times – in periods of extreme supply chain volatility, it takes on even more weight.