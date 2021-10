Legal costs for historic PPI sales could be significant

Statutory pre-tax profit soared

Branded fashion and homeware retailer N Brown (BWNG) has not enjoyed the pandemic boom experienced by other digital businesses. The full-year results in May disclosed the loss of half a million active customers and 2m fewer customer orders. While there are signs of some green shoots of progress in the half-year results to 28 August, a legal case around PPI has cast a pall over the business.