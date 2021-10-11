The Trader: Slow start for equities, Asos tumbles

FTSE 100 starts up 0.2 per cent, DAX at -0.3 per cent

Asos downgrades growth expectations

Energy markets volatile

Equity overview… Soft and sluggish start for European equity markets – typical Monday morning feel until we all get out of bed. FTSE 100 is out the traps better at +0.2 per cent, with banks, basic resources and oil & gas leading the way higher this morning, DAX lower at -0.3 per cent. Rates are up – US 10yr Treasury note north of 1.6 per cent, and 2s and 5s highest since around March 2020. Last week’s nonfarm payrolls missed expectations, but Fed chair Jay Powell says it’s about accumulated progress, not a blowout month. After the first flush of summer and two very strong prints, jobs growth is slowing and wages are up sharply at 4.6 per cent – the stagflation bears may point out. US stocks froze somewhat in the headlights of the miss, declining mildly on Friday but nevertheless posting a positive week. The S&P 500 posted its best since August, the Dow Jones its strongest since June.

Scores on the doors… US and inflation on deck this week will be the focus, but so too earnings season as it gets underway on Wall Street. Earnings on tap this week include JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Delta Airlines and Walgreens Boots Alliance.