Pantheon Infrastructure IPO targets 8-10% return

Pantheon Infrastructure IPO open to private investors

LSE admission is expected in mid-November

Private equity group Pantheon Ventures is hoping to tap investor demand for real assets and raise £300m for a diversified infrastructure investment trust, targeting everything from digital infrastructure such as subsea cabling and data centres, to renewables projects, schools and hospitals.

Pantheon Infrastructure, to trade under the ticker PINT, plans to give investors exposure to both growth infrastructure assets and high-yielding projects across the UK, Europe and the US, aiming at annual net asset total returns of between 8 and 10 per cent.