The Trader: Stocks weaker, THG strives for credibility

FTSE 100 eases back from 18-month high

THG's Matt Moulding to give up 'golden share' to enable premium listing

Bitcoin ETFs set to launch for first time

Markets latest... Stock markets looking a tad heavy in early trade Monday with all the major bourses tracking lower amid the customary cluster of inflation and slowing growth ‘fears’. The FTSE 100 eased back 0.2 per cent from Friday’s 18-month high, losses for the CAC and DAX were larger. It’s been a mixed bag for Asia with Japan and Australia higher and Hong Kong and mainland China lower. US futures are a shade lower after a strong finish on Friday took the S&P 500 back to within just 2 per cent of its all-time high. Strong bank earnings buoyed sentiment – this week sees Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA) among the big hitters and the first of the megacap momentum type names to report. Retail sales rose 0.7 per cent in September, beating expectations in the process to show US consumers in fine health still. Chinese growth has slowed to 4.9 per cent in the third quarter amid a crackdown on a broad range of business sectors, an energy crisis and a property market teetering under the weight of Evergrande (3333). On a quarterly basis, the economy grew just 0.2 per cent. Commodities are firmer, with copper re-approaching its May peak again and oil at over $82 for WTI and $85 for Brent. Nat gas is weaker though. Benchmark 10yr Treasury yields are at 1.6 per cent. US industrial production numbers are on the taper later today.

THG hunting premium listing... E-commerce company The Hut Group (THG) boss Matt Moulding (pictured above) will forego his ‘golden share’ in a bid to restore confidence in the business among City investors. The plan will enable the company to apply for a premium listing on the LSE, likely in 2022, and on the face of things should go a long way to fixing a key grievance that investors have had about the company. But we should note that this dual class structure was only ever going to last 3 years. Bringing forward the move by a year is not exactly sweeping reform. Nor is it a magic wand. Clearly governance concerns run much deeper than a quick bit of airbrushing can cope with. And following the disastrous capital markets day last week, there are obviously far deeper concerns about the state of the business and a lack of visibility over how different parts fit together. Shares rallied 7 per cent before paring gains – a drop in the ocean compared with the gigantic falls in recent weeks.