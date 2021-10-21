/
Renishaw capitalises on clamour for chips

Demand for encoders used by semiconductor demand underpins strong sales
Renishaw capitalises on clamour for chips
October 21, 2021
  • Sale process instigated by founders' exit plans ends
  • Company boosts headcount to keep pace with orders

It’s hardly surprising that the share price of engineering company Renishaw (RSW) has moved around so much in what has been an eventful year.

Its market capitalisation spiked to more than £5bn after the company announced the start of a formal sales process in March, with its 80-something founders – chairman Sir David McMurtry and deputy chairman John Deer – expressing their intention to sell their combined stake of about 53 per cent in the business.

