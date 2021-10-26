Could Unilever falter against own-label brands?

By now, everyone will have felt the impact of rising prices for food and household goods, but things are likely to get worse before they get better.

We’ve all seen the footage of container ships banked up along the coast of California and we’re all aware of the damage that a shortfall of HGV drivers has had on UK supply chains. But there is one impact that probably isn’t as immediately obvious to the public at large.

The ICE UK Natural Gas Continuous Contract is up by 282 per cent in the year to date. That not only means that you will be paying more to heat your home this winter, but you will also continue to feel the pinch at the supermarket check-out. That’s because natural gas is a key feedstock in the Haber–Bosch chemical process used to make nitrogen-based fertilisers. By some estimates, this form of synthetic fertiliser is used in half of the world’s cereal crops and accounts for up to 5 per cent of global natural gas demand. Unfortunately, there is a lagged correlation between nitrogen and natural gas prices, one that has already had negative impacts.