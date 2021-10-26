Petrofac to tap investors for $275m

Court-imposed fine of £77m leads to pre-tax loss

Chief exec hopes to be able to re-bid in three key Middle East markets

Oil & gas contractor Petrofac (PFC) attempted to put a long-running corruption scandal behind it, as it announced plans to tap equity investors for $275m (£199m), with some of the proceeds earmarked to meet a £77m fine imposed on the company earlier this month, after it pleaded guilty to failing to prevent former employees from offering bribes. Chief executive Sami Iskander argued that the resolution of the case “lifts an historic cloud which we have operated under for four years”.