Non-core assets have been hived off

US presence is expanding

Kin + Carta (KCT) is going through its own digital transformation – of sorts. It has sold all but two of its non-core Venture businesses in the last two months, along with three of its subsidiaries since August 2020 for a combined £30.6m. Negotiations for other non-core disposals are in advanced stages, as focus intensifies on its core digital transformation consulting business.