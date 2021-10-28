An American divorce

Many of you are underweight in US stocks for fear that the market, which is dominated by big tech firms, is over priced. You might be right. A recent paper by a team of economists led by the University of Chicago’s Amir Sufi shows that low and falling interest rates “disproportionately benefit” superstar companies. This suggests that these will do badly when US interest rates rise, which could drag down the whole market.

This poses the question: would UK stocks be a safe haven in the face of a deflation of US valuations?