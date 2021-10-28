Strong earnings support soaring US stocks

It is difficult not to be awed by the sight of the world’s biggest economy springing into life after a Covid-induced slumber, but recent estimates that earnings for S&P 500 companies could rise by an average of 33 per cent this year after a strong third quarter lends some credence to worries that all this frenetic economic activity, combined with acute constraints on supply chains, will eventually lead to a much higher inflationary environment.

There is also the unanswered question as to whether many of the earnings gains are the result of industries reporting multi-decade low inventory and stock levels. However, for the moment, at least, investors do not seem too troubled by such thoughts as the S&P 500, and other US indices, hit new record highs as the reporting season swung into gear starting with the big banks.

Impairment boost for banks