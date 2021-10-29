Begbie Traynor’s Red Flag on UK insolvencies

Steep rise in country court judgments

Supply chain issues feed into business uncertainties

Insolvency practitioners will rub their hands with glee when they read Begbie Traynor’s (BEG) latest Red Flag Alert report, which says that over half a million UK businesses are in financial distress and wide-spread closures are imminent.

According to figures for the third quarter of 2021, the number of country court judgments (CCJ) lodged against companies has shot up by 139 per cent to 21,769 compared with the same period last year. Meanwhile, the number of ‘critically distressed’ businesses - defined as those with minor CCJs of more than £5,000 filed against them - has risen by 17 per cent compared with the previous quarter.