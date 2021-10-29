Sacrificing short-term yield for long-term dividend growth

Trojan Income Fund and Troy Income & Growth Trust have cut their dividends but now hope to grow them This is because it sold high-yielding companies and replaced them with ones with better business prospects but which are not necessarily paying dividends

The funds' managers also like companies that they think are becoming more valuable

You might expect equity income funds to target companies with high dividends. But last year, Trojan Income Fund (GB00BZ6CQ176) and Troy Income & Growth Trust (TIGT) started new positions in stocks including InterContinental Hotels (IHG), which has stopped paying dividends due to the pandemic. It is one of three companies the funds hold, alongside Compass (CPG) and WH Smith (SMWH), that have not yet resumed doing this.

“InterContinental Hotels owns the franchise behind brands such as Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants,” says Blake Hutchins, co-manager of Trojan Income Fund and Troy Income & Growth Trust. “InterContinental Hotels has been very badly impacted by the pandemic but we think it is going from strength to strength. We really like those brands and think that there's a great growth opportunity for [the company] in China and the US, in particular. Not currently paying a dividend is okay by us. It's very important when you run an income fund not to let the dividend tail wag the overall fund dog. So we haven't been furiously selling companies that have cut their dividends to replace that income in the short term. There are also plenty of companies in the funds that can grow and pay their dividends. So we're willing to be patient with companies which we think are going to be very healthy and grow over the long term. We will be patient while they repair their cash flows and dividends will follow.”