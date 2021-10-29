/
Virgin Wines deals with potential hangover

Virgin Wines had an excellent lockdown after consumers ordered crates of vintages to get through the experience, but the is question is what now?
October 29, 2021
  • Supplies secured for Christmas
  • Customer retention is the next major challenge

The experience of little or no human contact naturally led many people to take refuge in the warm embrace of alcoholic stupor, which is why shares prices for online wine retailers have been generally solid. Virgin Wines (VINO) enjoyed a decent lockdown, but the problem now for the company is how translate a burst of initial success into something that resembles a durable long-term business model. Retaining and expanding its customer base will be the immediate challenge.

