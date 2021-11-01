Ryanair taking off from London

Ryanair outlines expansion to take more market share in budget space

London listing could go because of restrictions on airline ownership post-Brexit

Just as Ryanair (RYA) says it is readying for take-off following the broader relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, UK investors could be grounded as it reconsiders its secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange. The company had already stripped UK investors of voting rights, but a delisting indicates the company is not confident a deal will be reached between the EU and UK to alter airline ownership rules.