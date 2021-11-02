BP buybacks rocket beyond expectations

Oil and gas major sees its preferred profit measure climb almost a fifth on strong oil and gas prices

Shareholders get a higher-than-expected buyback, with the total paid out to be $1.25bn

The strength of oil and gas at the moment is obvious: just check forecourt prices or your energy bill. BP (BP) has bet on this to continue, announcing a share buyback programme for the rest of the year well above its surplus cash level in the third quarter.

Bernard Looney said the company was a “cash machine at these prices”.