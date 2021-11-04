BT cost-cutting program ahead of schedule

Half-year dividend has returned

Delivered annualised savings target 18 months early

BT (BT.A) is in the midst of its turnaround story, a process that may have been hastened by the spectre of its largest shareholder, billionaire Patrick Drahi. The central plan is to invest in Openreach, its full fibre broadband offering, while cutting costs in the rest of the business. To strengthen the balance sheet during this process, it has also floated the idea of offloading BT Sport, which up to this point had been sucking up cash through the expensive Premier League television rights.