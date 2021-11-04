Next week's economics: Nov 8 - 12

The debate about whether US inflation is transitory or not will rumble on next week, with Wednesday’s CPI figures giving a mixed picture.

On the one hand, the headline inflation rate could rise to over 5.5 per cent, its highest rate since January 1991, thanks in part to higher petrol prices.

On the other hand, though, the rate excluding food and energy might stabilise at around 4 per cent. That compares with 4.5 per cent in May. And month-on-month price rises – for both headline and core CPI – will be much lower in the last few months than they were in the spring, suggesting that what we saw then was indeed a brief burst of rising prices rather than the start of sustained inflation.