Revenue growth driven by new franchise stores Customer data breach hasn't had a material impact

Cake Box (CBOX), the egg-free cake retailer, seems to have shaken off concerns over a 2020 customer data breach. Investors have tucked into the stock: while the shares dropped off a cliff at the onset of the pandemic, they are now up by 125 per cent over the past 12 months. The announcement of an increased half-year dividend of 2.5p a share hasn’t hurt perceptions, either.