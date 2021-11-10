Pod Point’s power surge

Charging company floats at 225p a share and raises almost £100m

Pod Point has half of the market for household car chargers

Electric charging point companies are racing to secure the capital needed to build out networks ahead of the UK’s 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars.

Their energy is well-placed. Almost a quarter of vehicles sold in the UK last month had a plug, either as battery electric cars or hybrids, and BloombergNEF predicts that we will need 600,000 new public chargers and more than 11m private chargers by 2040 to cater for the surge in demand.