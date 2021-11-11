Look beyond China for opportunities in emerging markets

Individual emerging markets are very different from each other

China has done well and dominates emerging market indices

Future prospects for China are unclear but there are opportunities in other emerging markets

Emerging markets have long been an imperfect grouping for countries with very different economic growth patterns, levels of technical advancement and industrial development. For example, while China leads the world in areas such as social media and renewable energy, Russia is still dependent on oil and gas. And Brazil’s wayward politics look very different to the stability of India. So in emerging markets, country and regional allocation matters.

This has been particularly true since the start of the pandemic. China was the top performing of all major markets in 2020, with MSCI China index up 26 per cent over that 12-month period. MSCI India turned in a creditable performance with a 17 per cent increase in 2020, but it was a dismal year for MSCI Russia which fell 3 per cent, MSCI Brazil which only rose 2 per cent and MSCI Indonesia which was down 9 per cent. These markets were struggling to overcome the multi-faceted impact of the pandemic.