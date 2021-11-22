Christmas comes early for retailers

Out of town retail parks recover but high streets and shopping centres languish

Grocery spending to remain above pre-pandemic levels

Most UK households will wait until at least the final month of the year before putting up trees and other festive regalia, but for retailers it’s already beginning to look a lot like Christmas as people look to get present-buying done well before the second half of December.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures published last week showed that retail sales in October picked up for the first time since April 2021, which was itself a bumper month as lockdown restrictions on non-essential retail were removed.