Lowered profit forecast

Rising input, marketing and labour costs

After soaring during the pandemic, online electronics retailer AO World (AO) has come crashing down to earth in the last two months. In October, it forecast adjusted cash profit (Ebitda) of between £35m and £50m for the full year, with profits more heavily weighted towards the second half of the year. Only seven weeks later in its half-year results, it revised its cash profit forecast down again to between £10m and £20m.