Cooked poultry growth helped by easing of restrictions Pork exports hit by Covid-19 outbreak

To quote the uruk-hai Ugluk from The Two Towers film, it “looks like meat’s back on the menu”. Cranswick (CWK) announced that the labour and supply chain challenges facing the meat industry are being “well managed” at the poultry and pork processing group as it revealed progress across key metrics and a 36 per cent increase in poultry sales in its interim results.