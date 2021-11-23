Severn Trent to 'work constructively' on sewage probe

New Ofwat and Environment Agency investigation could see big fines handed to water companies that release sewage into water courses

Severn Trent reports stronger trader conditions in the first half as business demand returns

Water utilities have been the focus of far more attention than usual in recent months, largely thanks to Southern Water’s sewage dumping. Severn Trent (SVT) has plenty of the same policies in place to deal with 'overflow', and will face further scrutiny for its dumping into rivers from tighter government controls in the works currently.