Fee income climbs at Alpha FMC

Acquisition doubles head count in North America

Group announces dividend of 2.9p per share

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (AFM) has upgraded its full-year guidance after a strong six months of trading, in which fee income increased across the group. The asset management consultancy is now on a hiring spree, hoping to cash in on growing demand for advice in the wake of Covid-19 and mounting ESG concerns.

Consultancy is a people business, and Alpha FMC is keen to increase its headcount. Over the past six months, it has hired 25 new revenue-generating directors, including 12 from Lionpoint, the strategy consultancy it acquired in May. Meanwhile, the number of fee-earning consultants (including those from Lionpoint) has risen by 50 per cent to 656. It continues to hire around the world.