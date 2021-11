Johnson Matthey announces share buyback programme and sale of its glass unit

Impairment from battery materials 'exit' £314m

Johnson Matthey (JMAT) has confirmed the sale of another division just weeks after shocking investors with the withdrawal from the battery materials sector and full-year profits downgrade. The company, which is largely focused on catalytic converter production through its ‘clean air’ division, said it had agreed to sell its advanced glass unit for £178m.