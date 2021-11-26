Today's Markets: Markets tumble on new Covid strain fears

Fears of new Covid variant spook markets

Re-opening stocks such as airlines sell off heavily

Too early to tell what it could mean for interest rates and more

Markets

Red across the board early doors, but have we not been here before? Stock markets fell sharply in early trade, taking the cue from a deeply negative session in Asia as fears a new Covid variant will lead to fresh lockdowns, mobility restrictions and lower economic growth. Travel stocks are taking a hammering on threats that this could lead to a series of downgrades for 2022 forecasts. Oil stocks are falling in sympathy with the decline in oil prices, on closely related fears about reduced mobility but also a more pessimistic economic outlook if the variant is as problematic as some fear. Already after the first hour we are seeing a big paring of early losses and it does rather look like an overly aggressive kneejerk, not helped by the holiday in the US yesterday thinning out some liquidity. From Jay Powell’s renomination seeing yields pop to today’s risk-off bonanza, a week is a long time in the markets…