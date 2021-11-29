Fair value gains for Molten Ventures

Investment strategy pays off in the half

Molten keeps a watch on interest rates

The interim results for Molten Ventures (GROW), formerly Draper Esprit, showed that the investment company timed its pivot away from value to growth assets towards the end of last year with reasonable sagacity – the increase in revenues was driven entirely by the rise in fair value of the fund’s technology investments, which are primarily held in private companies. It also proved to be the right conditions to crystalise some profits and the fund realised a total of £67.5m in cash exits during the half.