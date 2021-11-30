/
discoverIE boosted by robust client base

The electronic component specialist is now expanding, and aims for 45 per cent of sales to occur outside of Europe by 2025
discoverIE boosted by robust client base
November 30, 2021
  • Group celebrates record order book
  • Strategy focuses on structural growth markets

Revenue and profit at discoverIE (DSCV) are well ahead of the pre-Covid period, after a strong six months of trading. The component specialist, which designs and manufactures electronics for industry, said its underlying earnings for the full year are now set to exceed expectations. 

discoverIE proved resilient during Covid-19. Its long-term customer base and recurring revenue stream helped to stabilise its income, and its focus on markets that have structural growth opportunities – such as renewable energy, healthcare and transport – sheltered it from the worst of the pandemic.

