Gooch & Housego takes short-term pain for long-term gain

Cut in number of manufacturing bases will deliver £1.75m of annual savings

Cash is used to pay down borrowings as net debt cut by £5.5m

Gooch & Housego (GHH) makes cutting-edge optical technology for customers in the industrial, defence and life sciences markets, but over the past few years it has struggled to achieve significant top- and bottom-line growth. On a reported basis, revenue for 2021 was lower than in 2018 and its pre-tax profit has more than halved over the same period.

However, there is an argument to be made that it has taken some short-term pain to achieve longer-term gains. The reported figure includes £7.9m of one-off costs, £5.9m of which related to restructuring, as it cut its number of manufacturing sites from 12 to nine.