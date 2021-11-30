Wise adding customers and growing cash flows

23 per cent more customers

Gross profit margin widened

Payment business Wise (WISE) aims to lower the cost for transferring money internationally to zero, which some might view as overly ambitious given arbitrage constraints. This is great for consumers, but the fear for investors is that it will limit profitability and cash flow generation. So far, it is proving these fears to be misplaced. In the first half of the year, transfer fees have fallen, but the gross profit margin is still widening.