Liontrust: king of the pride

Third quarter net retail sales were second highest in the UK

Sustainable investment is the key driver

The half-year results for Liontrust Asset Management (LIO) showed the definite advantage of being able to press the flesh again in fund management circles. For a business where relationships and a certain refined poise are everything when it comes to a company’s image, Liontrust has the personnel to perform well above average for the sector. Net in-flows to its funds rose 19 per cent in the period to £2.1bn, which brought total assets under management (AuM) to £35.7bn, which is itself a 73 per cent jump in a year.