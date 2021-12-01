/
Liontrust: king of the pride

The specialist asset manager put in an excellent half as retail investor funds sloshed in
December 1, 2021
  • Third quarter net retail sales were second highest in the UK
  • Sustainable investment is the key driver 

The half-year results for Liontrust Asset Management (LIO) showed the definite advantage of being able to press the flesh again in fund management circles. For a business where relationships and a certain refined poise are everything when it comes to a company’s image, Liontrust has the personnel to perform well above average for the sector. Net in-flows to its funds rose 19 per cent in the period to £2.1bn, which brought total assets under management (AuM) to £35.7bn, which is itself a 73 per cent jump in a year.

