Terry Smith on company analysis, his Amazon buy and the most promising trends

Terry Smith joined Barclays as a freshly-minted history graduate in 1974 following an interview milkround with household names from Unilever to Marks and Spencer. Not one to shy away from a challenge, Smith chose Barclays because they gave him the toughest interview, and he liked that. He became prominent as the UK’s top-rated banking analyst throughout the 1980s and in 1992 published the blockbuster 'Accounting for Growth’ which exposed accounting malpractices and frauds of the time - and also cost him his job at UBS (then UBS Phillips & Drew).

Smith is now best known for his hugely successful career as a fund manager, having set up Fundsmith and managed its flagship Fundsmith Equity Fund (GB00B41YBW71) since its inception in November 2010. The fund has been by far the most popular open-ended actively managed fund based in the UK, with assets of £27.9bn on 30 November, according to data from FE Analytics.

The fund has delivered an annualised return of 18.4 per cent from inception to the end of November - far outstripping the MSCI World index which has a comparative annualised return of 12.8 per cent. In the latest Investors’ Chronicle podcast, which can be found on our website or on all major podcast channels, Smith sat down with us to share some of the secrets to his success.