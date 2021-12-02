/
economics

Next week's economics: 6 - 10 Dec

Next week's numbers will show that US inflation has risen again, and that output in the UK and eurozone is being held back by shortages of materials
December 2, 2021

US inflation has risen again, next Friday’s numbers will show. The headline rate could rise to around 7 per cent, its highest rate since 1982.

This is partly due to higher oil prices. The core rate, which excludes food and energy, is likely to be around 5 per cent, its highest since 1991. The monthly rise in the index, however, might be lower than we saw in the spring, giving support for the Fed’s view that this spurt of inflation will be temporary.

Elsewhere, the main news is likely to be that output is being held back in part by shortages of materials.

