Brighter outlook for farmers lifts Carr’s

Engineering arm's order book strengthens

Hunt for new chief exec likely to take "months, rather than weeks"

The elements are important to a group as closely linked to the land as Carr’s (CARR), and it has benefited from tailwinds over the past 12 months that led to it delivering an adjusted pre-tax profit of £16.6m, an 11 per cent year-on-year increase.

The 190-year-old company operates three main divisions, two of which are focused on agriculture – a speciality agriculture arm that sells feed blocks (which animals lick for minerals and other nutrients) and an agricultural supplies business offering everything from clothing to tractors through a rural shop network.