/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Brighter outlook for farmers lifts Carr’s

Agricultural divisions supported by higher dairy and livestock prices
Brighter outlook for farmers lifts Carr’s
December 7, 2021
  • Engineering arm's order book strengthens
  • Hunt for new chief exec likely to take "months, rather than weeks"

The elements are important to a group as closely linked to the land as Carr’s (CARR), and it has benefited from tailwinds over the past 12 months that led to it delivering an adjusted pre-tax profit of £16.6m, an 11 per cent year-on-year increase. 

The 190-year-old company operates three main divisions, two of which are focused on agriculture – a speciality agriculture arm that sells feed blocks (which animals lick for minerals and other nutrients) and an agricultural supplies business offering everything from clothing to tractors through a rural shop network.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data