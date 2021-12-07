/
Law firms wigging out on IPOs

More law firms are seeking external capital in the wake of the pandemic, but the traditional partnership model could prove tricky for shareholders
December 7, 2021
  • Almost a third of firms "actively considering" IPO
  • Just six law firms have listed for far

In 2011, law firms were given permission to list on the stock exchange, in a radical relaxation of ownership rules. Ten years later, just a handful have taken the plunge. Things might be about to change, however, as a host of senior solicitors reveal they are contemplating an initial public offering (IPO). 

More than 200 partners at practices with at least 50 lawyers took part in a survey commissioned by privately-owned litigation funder Harbour Litigation Funding. Of these, 31 per cent of partners said their firms are “actively considering” a stock market listing, while half said the pandemic had presented new growth opportunities.

