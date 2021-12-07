Law firms wigging out on IPOs

Almost a third of firms "actively considering" IPO

Just six law firms have listed for far

In 2011, law firms were given permission to list on the stock exchange, in a radical relaxation of ownership rules. Ten years later, just a handful have taken the plunge. Things might be about to change, however, as a host of senior solicitors reveal they are contemplating an initial public offering (IPO).

More than 200 partners at practices with at least 50 lawyers took part in a survey commissioned by privately-owned litigation funder Harbour Litigation Funding. Of these, 31 per cent of partners said their firms are “actively considering” a stock market listing, while half said the pandemic had presented new growth opportunities.