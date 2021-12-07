Paragon banks the profits

Paragon margins boost profitability

Pipeline looks sound for first quarter

A year marked by extraordinary price inflation across housing and car markets was good news for Paragon Banking (PAG), as the specialist lender finished the year by consolidating the expansion in its net interest margins. Although Paragon, like other banks, was able to release capital from reserves set aside to cover pandemic related losses, which provided a £5.9m boost to the full-year income statement, the underlying expansion in net interest margins to 239 basis points laid the basis for a huge recovery in profits.