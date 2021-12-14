Acquisition supercharges RWS growth

Group revenue fell by 1 per cent on an organic basis

Intellectual property division still affected by patent slow-down

At first glance, RWS (RWS) has had a bumper year. The translation and intellectual property specialist’s sales have almost doubled, and its adjusted profit before tax is up 66 per cent. However, much of the group’s growth is a result of the acquisition of SDL, one of the world’s largest language service providers.

RWS is divided into four divisions: language services, regulated industries, IP services and language & content technology. On an organic basis - that is to say, before contributions from acquisitions - group revenue dipped 1 per cent in the year to September, hampered by currency headwinds.